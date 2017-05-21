Large fire breaks out at mulch company in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — More than two dozen firefighters battled a large fire at a business in Lakeland Sunday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department were called to Wood Mulch Products, Inc. on Lasso Lane around 9:30 a.m. A large column of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Responding firefighters found a 53-foot mulching trailer, a concrete storage building and piles of mulch and timber on fire.

Part of a building with a 500-gallon diesel tank and other heavy equipment inside was also on fire. Crews were able to prevent the flames from getting to the diesel tank.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but are still on scene to make sure flames don’t start up again. People living in the area could see or smell smoke.

One firefighter injured her leg during the fire and was taken to the hospital. Polk County Fire Rescue says she is expected to be okay.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES