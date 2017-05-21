Isabella, Liam most popular baby names in Florida last year

By Published:
WFLA file photo of newborn babies.
Newborn babies. WFLA file photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The most popular baby names in Florida last year were Isabella for girls and Liam boys.

Statewide data released last week by the Social Security Administration shows that there were more than 1,300 girls named Isabella last year, and more than 1,300 boys named Liam.

The next popular names for newborns in Florida last year were Olivia, Emma and Sophia for girls, and Noah, Jacob and Lucas for boys.

Nationwide, the most popular names last year were Emma for girls and Noah for boys.

