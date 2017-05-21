FHP at the scene of depression in road, part of Veterans Expressway shut down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is advising motorists to avoid northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway near mile marker 12 in Tampa, after troopers say a depression developed in the road.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Hutchinson Road, according to the FHP.

The Florida Department of Transportation is reportedly headed to the area to evaluate the 12’x4’x4′ depression.

No further details were released.

Possible Sinkhole in Tampa

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com once more facts are available.

