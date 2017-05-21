Diverging Diamond set to open in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says the new I-75 and University Parkway Diverging Diamond interchange could be open by noon on Sunday.
University Parkway is closed right now under I-75 to complete last-minute work. Traffic in both directions is being diverted to I-75 at the interchange.
- PREVIOUS STORY — You Paid For It: DOT insists $5 million extra for I-75 Sarasota interchange is not a bonus
Drivers exiting I-75 cannot drive on University Parkway in either direction.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Man tells Tampa Police he killed 2 people, victims found in apartment
- Florida chemistry teacher accused of having sex with student in car
- Disturbance on LA-to-Hawaii flight brings FBI, fighter jets
- More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled over possible metal contamination
- PHOTOS: Python hunters eliminate more than 100 snakes from Everglades
- Clearwater woman stabbed 32 times by ex-boyfriend believes miracles kept her alive
- High society: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event