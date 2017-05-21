Diverging Diamond set to open in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says the new I-75 and University Parkway Diverging Diamond interchange could be open by noon on Sunday.

University Parkway is closed right now under I-75 to complete last-minute work. Traffic in both directions is being diverted to I-75 at the interchange.

Drivers exiting I-75 cannot drive on University Parkway in either direction.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES