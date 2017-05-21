Deputies: Drunk driver damages ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ patrol car in Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says a newly unveiled “Don’t Drink and Drive” patrol car was damaged after a crash involving a drunk driver.

Deputies say 63-year-old Paul Wilkins of Crystal River drove through cones at a traffic control point near US-19 and Citrus Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday. The 2017 Pirate Fest was happening at the time in the area and deputies were warning drivers about traffic in the area.

After driving through the cones, the sheriff’s office says Wilkins hit a detective’s car and pushed it forward 30 feet into the new “Don’t Drink and Drive” patrol car.

Both sheriff’s office cars were parked and had red and blue lights flashing. Wilkins told deputies he did not see them.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded and arrested Wilkins for DUI. He was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility in the back of the damaged “Don’t Drink and Drive” car.

No one was injured.

