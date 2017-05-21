Body laid undiscovered at bottom of algae-covered pool for several hours in Pinellas Park

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man had been deceased for several hours before his body was pulled from the deep end of a swimming pool covered in algae, the Pinellas Park Police Department said on Sunday.

Police and fire rescue units responded to a residence at 8061 46 Street North in Pinellas Park where an unidentified adult male was found at the bottom of a swimming pool.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the man, a Colombian citizen, was attending a party at the residence where alcohol was being consumed in large quantities. He was last seen at 4 am on Sunday when witnesses say he left to use the restroom and disappeared for the rest of the evening and the following day.

Investigators say the victim’s friends were searching desperately for his whereabouts near the scene and in area hospitals.  Someone even checked the pool earlier that day, but detectives say it was covered in green algae and the victim could not be seen.

Eventually, at 4 pm on Sunday, a friend was probing the pool with a cleaning pole and found the victim at the bottom of the deep end.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to determine the man’s exact cause of death, but the incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning.  The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to investigators.

No further details, including the victim’s identity, have been released at this time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s