Body laid undiscovered at bottom of algae-covered pool for several hours in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man had been deceased for several hours before his body was pulled from the deep end of a swimming pool covered in algae, the Pinellas Park Police Department said on Sunday.

Police and fire rescue units responded to a residence at 8061 46 Street North in Pinellas Park where an unidentified adult male was found at the bottom of a swimming pool.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the man, a Colombian citizen, was attending a party at the residence where alcohol was being consumed in large quantities. He was last seen at 4 am on Sunday when witnesses say he left to use the restroom and disappeared for the rest of the evening and the following day.

Investigators say the victim’s friends were searching desperately for his whereabouts near the scene and in area hospitals. Someone even checked the pool earlier that day, but detectives say it was covered in green algae and the victim could not be seen.

Eventually, at 4 pm on Sunday, a friend was probing the pool with a cleaning pole and found the victim at the bottom of the deep end.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to determine the man’s exact cause of death, but the incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning. The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to investigators.

No further details, including the victim’s identity, have been released at this time.

