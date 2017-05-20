Weather damage forces evacuations at Tampa apartment complex

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Damage at an apartment complex forced crews to evacuate four buildings Friday night in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the Serenity Lake Apartments on Seaford Circle around 9 p.m. Responding firefighters found severe roof damage on one of the buildings, and started to evacuate everyone inside.

While they were doing that, firefighters noticed two more apartment buildings were damaged and evacuated them as well. One of them had roof damage and another had cracks in the wall.

Firefighters say they evacuated four buildings total. Only three remained evacuated overnight, impacting 19 apartment units. The Red Cross assisted at least 30 people.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue believes the damage was caused by severe weather.

