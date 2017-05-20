Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican

Callista Gingrich
FILE - In this March 16, 2013 file photo, Callista Gingrich prepares to speak in National Harbor, Md. President Donald Trump says that he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the President and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Va., since 2007. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican.

Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.

She previously worked as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and is president of The Gingrich Foundation, a charity organization.

She is Newt Gingrich’s third wife and he converted to Catholicism to marry her.

Ambassadors require Senate confirmation before assuming the role.

The announcement comes days before Trump arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

