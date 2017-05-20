Roof partially collapses, closes businesses in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three businesses at a strip mall in Tampa have been closed after a partial roof collapse.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says it happened at a strip mall on Jackson Springs Road.
The businesses had to be closed because of water inside.
No one was injured.
