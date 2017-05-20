Polk deputies issue warning about fake money

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to pay close attention to their dollar bills.

The office says it’s seen fake money in the county, and already have a person who has been victimized.

The bills they’ve seen say “For Motion Picture Use Only” on them, but deputies say there are other types of fake bills out there too.

If you’re making a cash transaction, you should inspect the money you receive carefully.

If you get fake bills, call law enforcement to report it.

