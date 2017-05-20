Polk deputies issue warning about fake money

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to pay close attention to their dollar bills.

The office says it’s seen fake money in the county, and already have a person who has been victimized.

The bills they’ve seen say “For Motion Picture Use Only” on them, but deputies say there are other types of fake bills out there too.

If you’re making a cash transaction, you should inspect the money you receive carefully.

If you get fake bills, call law enforcement to report it.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s