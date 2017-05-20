Pilot rescued after plane crashes in Pasco lake

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Land O’ Lakes.

Pasco Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a downed plane on Lake Thomas on Saturday afternoon and found an ultra light aircraft almost fully submerged in the middle of the water.

Witnesses on private boats were able to rescue the pilot from the wreckage, according to fire rescue officials.

No injuries were reported. There is no hazard contamination at the scene.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident. No further details have been released.

