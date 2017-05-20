PHOTOS: Python hunters eliminate more than 100 snakes from Everglades

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — In just 53 days, python hunters have killed more than 100 snakes in the Everglades, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

Earlier this week, the district announced its Python Elimination Program got rid of seven snakes within two days, bringing the total number of snakes killed to 102.

At least 40 percent of the snakes killed by hunters have been females. Several of them had dozens of eggs that were also destroyed, preventing more than 1,500 more snakes from being born.

The Python Elimination Program was introduced to protect the Everglades from the invasive snakes.

The hunt kicked off on March 25. Participants are paid $8.10 an hour up to eight hours daily. The hunters get additional payment depending on the size of the python they present, and if they can eliminate a nest with eggs.

So far, the program has paid about $17,000 in bounties and $18,000 in hourly fees.

The hunters will continue with the program until June 1.

