PHOTOS: Python hunters eliminate more than 100 snakes from Everglades

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — In just 53 days, python hunters have killed more than 100 snakes in the Everglades, according to the South Florida Water Management District.
Earlier this week, the district announced its Python Elimination Program got rid of seven snakes within two days, bringing the total number of snakes killed to 102.
At least 40 percent of the snakes killed by hunters have been females. Several of them had dozens of eggs that were also destroyed, preventing more than 1,500 more snakes from being born.
The Python Elimination Program was introduced to protect the Everglades from the invasive snakes.
The hunt kicked off on March 25. Participants are paid $8.10 an hour up to eight hours daily. The hunters get additional payment depending on the size of the python they present, and if they can eliminate a nest with eggs.
So far, the program has paid about $17,000 in bounties and $18,000 in hourly fees.
The hunters will continue with the program until June 1.
Python Elimination Program hits milestone
Python Elimination Program hits milestone x
Latest Galleries
-
Warehouse fire in Bradenton
-
Brush fire spreads through North Port
-
Brush fire spreads through North Port
-
Brush fire spreads through North Port
-
Pinellas County law enforcement agencies pay tributes in K9 memorial service
-
5 men arrested for soliciting prostitutes in Sarasota
-
5 men arrested for soliciting prostitutes in Sarasota
-
Vehicle crashes into Clearwater home
-
Lion gets root canal, pedicure at Zoo Miami
-
Suspects in self-checkout theft
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Lakeland boy, 2, killed by dresser that fell on him
- Owner of SUV in Pasco hit-and-run crash arrested for filing false police report
- Local Parenting Experts: How to survive the summer with your kids
- Navy man who crashed into Times Square was based in Jacksonville
- Visitors meet April the giraffe and baby in person
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call