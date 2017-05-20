PHOTOS: Python hunters eliminate more than 100 snakes from Everglades

By Published: Updated:
The 100th snake eliminated by the Python Elimination Program. (Photo from South Florida Water Management District.)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — In just 53 days, python hunters have killed more than 100 snakes in the Everglades, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

Earlier this week, the district announced its Python Elimination Program got rid of seven snakes within two days, bringing the total number of snakes killed to 102.

At least 40 percent of the snakes killed by hunters have been females. Several of them had dozens of eggs that were also destroyed, preventing more than 1,500 more snakes from being born.

The Python Elimination Program was introduced to protect the Everglades from the invasive snakes.

The hunt kicked off on March 25. Participants are paid $8.10 an hour up to eight hours daily. The hunters get additional payment depending on the size of the python they present, and if they can eliminate a nest with eggs.

So far, the program has paid about $17,000 in bounties and $18,000 in hourly fees.

The hunters will continue with the program until June 1.

Python Elimination Program hits milestone

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s