Murder suspect arrested in St. Pete

By Published:
St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg arrested a murder suspect they have been searching for.

Earlier this week, police asked for the public’s help to find 26-year-old Denzel Rashad Tarver.

Officers say he shot and killed 34-year-old Timothy Davis on Monday near 11th Avenue South and 23rd Street. Tarver then ran from the scene.

Tarver was arrested Saturday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

