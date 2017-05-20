High-speed pursuit ends in serious crash in Pinellas Co., DUI suspect arrested

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A police chase ended in a high-speed crash in Pinellas County last week, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Blake James Warren, 20, fled a traffic stop and led troopers on a chase, going 115 miles per hour, before he ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle, leaving the other driver with serious injuries.

The affidavit states the victim sustained leg fractures and a skull fracture, which caused bleeding of the brain. The victim’s current condition was not disclosed in the report, and it’s unclear if Warren reported injuries.

After the incident, Warren was transported to the Bayfront Health Hospital to take a blood alcohol test. The arrest affidavit says ER staff informed investigators Warren had a medical blood of .20, which is over the legal limit.

The arrest report also states results are pending for a legal blood draw of Warren’s blood.

Warren was taken into custody and now faces the following charges:

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury

Fleeing or eluding the cops

Operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he’s being held on a $55,000 bond.

