Environmental authorities rescue 15-foot trapped anaconda in Peru

TARAPOTO, Peru (NBC) – Peruvian Environmental Authorities rescued and released a 15-foot anaconda on Thursday, which had become partially trapped inside a plastic tube.

The snake was found in a fish farm in the district of Morales, with part of its body trapped inside the six-inch plastic tube.

Regional environment agency officials said the agency had been alerted to the snake’s presence by a resident.

Authorities said despite the entrapment, the snake showed no serious signs of bad health, aside from some scratches from having tried to escape.

The snake was released into the Huallaga River, from which it can travel independently to several surrounding forests.

