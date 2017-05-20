‘Deadliest Catch’ star pleads not guilty in Uber incident

By Published:
David Zaslav, left, CEO Discovery Communications, with Captain Sig Hansen, from Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch at the Discovery Communications' 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, June 24, 2015 in New York. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for Discovery Communications)

SEATTLE (AP) — Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports that the 51-year-old “Deadliest Catch” star entered the pleas in Seattle Municipal Court on Saturday to charges of assault and property destruction. He’s been accused of spitting on the driver and denting the car after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his family’s ride home.

Hansen had been celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day in Seattle’s historically Scandinavian neighborhood, Ballard, before the incident.

As he left the court hearing, Hansen said he feels terrible and embarrassed about what happened.

Magistrate Park Eng ordered him to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s