Cops: DUI suspect drove through crime scene in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives said a Pinellas Park woman was intoxicated when she drove through a crime scene overnight on Saturday.

Miesha Baker, 30, was traveling in her gray Audi near Central Ave. and 20th Street in Pinellas County around 2:30 am when deputies stopped her for driving through an active crime scene that was blocked off with yellow tape and surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with emergency lights turned on.

It’s unclear from the affidavit whether any evidence from the scene was destroyed.

When a deputy approached Baker, they detected alcohol on her breath and noticed her speech was slurred. Her eyes were watery and bloodshot and she had a blank expression on her face, according to an affidavit. The deputy wrote that she appeared unsteady on her feet during field sobriety tests.

Baker was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

Baker is due in court on Monday, June 12.

