BALTIMORE (AP) — Cloud Computing has crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes.

The horse caught Classic Empire in the final strides to win the race in an upset.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.

Classic Empire dueled with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming throughout most of the race before taking the lead turning for home. It looked as if Classic Empire was going to win, but Cloud Computing came after him on the outside and beat him to the wire.