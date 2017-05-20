2 killed in Orange Co. house fire

WINDEMERE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say an elderly couple has died in a house fire in Windemere.

Police Chief Dave Ogden says two officers arrived shortly after midnight Saturday and tried to enter the home by breaking a window in the back, but the flames were too intense.

After the fire was extinguished, rescuers found the bodies of 72-year-old Ken Ward and his 70-year-old wife Susan.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

