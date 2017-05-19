Why are gators wandering on to Tampa Bay area roads?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s happened twice in as many days. Alligators have wandered on to busy roads and were hit by oncoming traffic.

The victim of the latest crash is Calun Nelson of Wimauma, who as of last check, was upgraded to good condition at Tampa General Hospital.

The other victim, Jennifer Rosinksi of Cooper City, has some cuts and bruises.

Why are we seeing an uptick of gator versus vehicle accidents?

Experts say one of the reasons is that the alligators are just downright thirsty.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Rosinski was heading north on Interstate 75 near North Port, when a gator walked out in front of her SUV.

She went airborne and then flipped several times after hitting the nine-foot gator.

Remarkably, she made it out safely.

Then early Friday morning, a second gator, this one nearly 11 feet, walked right in front of Nelson’s motorcycle on State Road 674 in Sarasota County.

The bike flipped and wound up on it’s side.

“We secured his jaws and then when we got to move him, he was moving around,” said alligator trapper Rob Upthegrove, who has wrangled gators for years.

News Channel 8 was on hand when Upthegrove was called in just about a year ago to get a gator out of a New Tampa Park.

Upthegrove said the more dominate gators are moving the weaker ones out of the water.

“They create gator holes, where they stay in and survive droughts,” he told News Channel 8.

Upthegrove said some are just searching for some water.

“It’s just unusual for Florida at this moment that we’re in a drought, at the same time coming out of mating season,” he said.

As for Rosinski, she’s just glad she survived her close encounter, especially for the sake of her four children.

Both of the gators died. The one involved in Friday morning’s incident, we’re told, put up quite a fight, but died late Friday afternoon.

