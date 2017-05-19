Video shows volcano in Mexico erupt with dramatic force

MEXICO STATE, Mexico (NBC) – Mexico’s Popocatepetl erupted early Thursday in a dramatic show of force.

The eruption shot ash, water, vapor and gas into the air and lava down the sides of the volcano.

The ash and smoke plume rose over a mile into the sky.

Popocatepetl has been active since the mid-1990s, but recent eruptions have been stronger than in the past.

Authorities have put some towns near the volcano on stand-by for evacuation.

There are more than 3,000 volcanoes in Mexico. Fourteen of those are active.

