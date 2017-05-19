Video shows volcano in Mexico erupt with dramatic force

MEXICO STATE, Mexico (NBC) – Mexico’s Popocatepetl erupted early Thursday in a dramatic show of force.
The eruption shot ash, water, vapor and gas into the air and lava down the sides of the volcano.
The ash and smoke plume rose over a mile into the sky.
Popocatepetl has been active since the mid-1990s, but recent eruptions have been stronger than in the past.
Authorities have put some towns near the volcano on stand-by for evacuation.
There are more than 3,000 volcanoes in Mexico. Fourteen of those are active.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Wesley Chapel golf club issued several citations following clubhouse shooting
- Police: Drunk driving suspect had lizard in bra
- Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data
- Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption
- WATCH: Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away in Holiday
- Visitors meet April the giraffe and baby in person
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call