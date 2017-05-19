Statue of General Lee coming down in New Orleans on Friday

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans is taking down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, completing the southern city’s removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

Lee commanded Confederacy armies against the United States in the Civil War, and is a revered figure among supporters of the old South. But the Louisiana city will take down a prominent statue of Lee on Friday.

City officials are trying to divorce New Orleans from symbols celebrating the Confederacy. Many Southern areas have done the same since nine black parishioners were fatally shot in 2015 by an avowed racist at a Charleston, South Carolina, church.

New Orleans has already removed statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard and a monument memorializing a deadly 1874 white-supremacist uprising.

