Starkey Wilderness Park to reopen Saturday with limited access to trails

By Published:
(Source: Pasco County Government)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park will reopen Saturday after a wildfire closed the park for two weeks.

The park was closed as crews battled a massive wildfire and dealt with smokey, dangerous conditions in the area.

Sections of many trails will remain off limits.

The following information is from the Pasco Parks, Recreation and National Resources Department and includes what is open and still remains closed at the park:

Open:

  • The pavilions, shelters and playground at the day use area.
  • The hiking trail will be open, but a modified version. A portion of the hiking trail will be doubled as hiking and mountain bike trail.
  • The entire equestrian trail.
  • The mountain bike trail has been modified, since a majority of the trail went through the wildfire area.

Partial closures:

  • The Suncoast Trail (runs alongside the Suncoast Parkway) will be open, but the Starkey/Suncoast connector will remain closed. There currently is an electronic message board at the connector with some barricades to prevent visitors from entering through that entrance.
  • The tent and cabin area will be open for camping, but the primitive camp sites will remain closed.

Closed:

  • The seven mile paved bike trail that runs throughout the park will be closed including the gate at the entrance of the park.

