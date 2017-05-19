Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: May 8 to May 12

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed five Tampa Bay eateries from May 8 to May 12, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

China Wok located at 3686 Harden Blvd. in Lakeland

May 8, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 14 Violations

Insecticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. There were approximately 15-20 live roaches under the drain board of the 3-compartment sink.

Uncovered rice and sauce was stored near the 3-compartment sink and exposed to splashing.

Soil residue build-up was found on the meat grinder under food preparation table.

Food debris, dust and soil residue was found on the dry storage shelves.

Build-up of soil and debris was found on the floor under shelving in the dry storage area.

May 9, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Lonzalos Pizzarea located at 3104 Town Center Ave. in New Port Richey

May 10, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 20 Violations

A Stop Sale Order was placed on dented and rusted cans of sliced olives.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was in a hole in the wall across from the walk-in cooler, 1 live roach was found in between the walk-in cooler and freezer, 4 live roaches were on a gasket in the pizza prep reach in cooler and 2 live roaches were on the floor next to the salad prep reach-in cooler.

The wall behind the equipment on the cook’s line was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The floor of the walk-in cooler was soiled.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

4 dead roaches were found on the floor in front of a walk-in freezer.

May 11, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

Ryuu Japanese Steak House located at 773 Brandon Town Center Mall in Brandon

May 10, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 17 Violations

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 7 to 10 live roaches were observed at the paper towel and soap dispenser in the dishwashing area.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held more than 24 hours was not properly date marked. This included cut sushi.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

A box of food was stored on floor in the walk-in cooler.

May 11, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

Zudar’s Deli & Catering located at 201 W Platt St. in Tampa

May 11, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 26 Violations

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 5 live roaches were found on the cook’s line under the shelving, 5 live roaches were found near the service area in the back kitchen, 6 live roaches were found on the back kitchen service line and 3 live roaches were found near the dessert prep area.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer.

A large amount of grease was found on the wall and ceiling above cooking equipment that does not have a hood ventilation system.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 10 dead roaches were found on the trap near a dishwashing machine, 3 dead roaches were found on the shelf in a back kitchen service area, 3 dead roaches were found near the dish machine, 10-15 dead roaches were found at the bar.

May 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 14 violations

Grants Crabs Seafood & Grille located at 13030 Starkey Rd. in Largo

May 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 23 Violations

A Stop Sale Order was issued after a moldy tomato was found in the reach-in deli style cooler.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches were found behind the electrical box on the wall behind the reach-in cooler, 10 live roaches were found under and behind the 2-door, reach-in cooler in the dining area.

Roach excrement and droppings were present along pipes in the kitchen.

The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.

The floor tiles were cracked, broken and in disrepair in the kitchen area.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 3 dead roaches were found beside a 3-compartment sink, 1 dead roach was found behind the reach-in freezer in the kitchen, 1 dead roach was found near the entrance to the kitchen, and 2 dead roaches were found near the front counter in the dining room.

May 13, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

