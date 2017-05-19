Police on scene of shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are actively working the scene of a shooting in Tampa.
The Tampa Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 15350 Amberly Drive.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts become available.
