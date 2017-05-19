People describe near-death experiences on special website

(WFLA) –The question of what happens to people when they die has been a topic of debate for centuries.

But, people who have had a near-death experience can tell you — without doubt– what happened to them.

There’s even a website called NDERF where people write about their near-death experiences. NDERF is an acronym for Near Death Experience Research Foundation.

The NDERF website claims to be the largest near death experience website in the world with more than 4,000 experiences in more than 23 languages.

Even if you don’t believe in near-death experiences, the stories on the website are fascinating.

“I was me but wasn’t in my body. I could see and feel all of the experiences of my life thus far. I also felt an indescribable feeling of pure and overwhelming love from people in my life who were alive and who had passed such as my Grandmother. All of the past experiences that I was shown, anyone who was involved in those experiences I could also feel how they felt at the time. But the most important thing I felt was love,” wrote one person who had a near-death experience after a car crash.

Another person wrote that she had a near-death experience during surgery.

“I saw an old fieldstone wall with pink roses growing up and over the wall which stood halfway between the garden and the golden city. As I stood there next to the magnificent golden wall, a tiny brown and white beagle puppy wiggled at my feet demanding my attention. As I leaned down to pet him, he barked and wiggled all over with such joy while allowing me to rub his soft little puppy belly. As I continued to rub his tummy and play with him, I looked up and saw hundreds of people pouring out of the beautiful garden and begin walking through the tall grass and wildflowers of the meadow. Each person that I saw had an angel walking with them. The angels were taller, dressed in light blue and white colored robes and they were much more illuminated than the people. The people walking with their angels were laughing and talking among themselves happily.”

This person wrote about a near-death experience he had after being strangled at age 12.

“I was aware of a great feeling of peace and tranquility. I sat on a grass hill overlooking a shallow stream and down to my right there was an old stone bridge where the track ran away into woods. There was several children there. They appeared to be dressed in Victorian clothing. The girls and boys were playing around the bridge. I was just looking at them and thinking how peaceful it was. Then I suddenly had this thought ‘What was I doing here?’ I knew I was supposed to be in school.”

A person who lives in Estonia had a near-death experience after being shot in the head and had a dramatic reunion with a beloved, deceased pet cat.

“Below the tree, I heard a meow. I looked down, and saw Elmar! Elmar was a white Persian cat. I could not believe it. He was watching me. His beautiful green eyes and long, luscious white fur. Suddenly, I realized I had hands. I was surprised by this. I picked up Elmar. While I held him, he purred. No longer did I feel cold. His fur completely warmed me up and I felt the energy of his love. It was just like old times. I began to cry in feeling of happiness.”

A woman recalled what happened when she lost blood during the delivery of her child.

“I can remember being out of body. I was looking down like I was an observer to someone else’s trauma. Nothing they did could bring me back. I remember getting snapped out of that feeling when I heard my husband telling the doctors to bring my premature newborn to my side before taking me off to surgery to stop the bleeding. “

Read more near-death experiences at the NDERF website.

