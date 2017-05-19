Owner of SUV in Pasco hit-and-run crash arrested for filing false police report

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:
Samantha Henry, previous jail booking photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The woman believed to be the owner of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera was arrested for filing a false police report.

Authorities believe Samantha Henry owns the Ford Expedition that Christopher Try, age 20, was driving Monday afternoon when he hit Johnny Walsh Jr. as he rode his bicycle in Holiday.

Henry had reported it stolen. She was arrested late Thursday night for filing a false police report.

Hours later, Samantha Henry walked out of the Pasco County Jail when she posted bond.

She was silent. “Did you lie to police?” News Channel 8 reporter Chip Osowski asked.

Henry didn’t respond, but could be heard whimpering from underneath a blanket she used to cover her face.

There’s speculation Henry claimed the Ford Expedition was stolen.  She may have known it was in the hands of Christopher Try.

Try was arrested for driving the vehicle when it hit Johnny Walsh, Jr., 14, in Holiday. The boy was thrown off his bicycle.  He received minor injuries.

The SUV kept going.

A home surveillance system caught the dramatic scene.

Florida state troopers also want to find Kevin Wilson, who was in the SUV at the time.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s