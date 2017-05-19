Owner of SUV in Pasco hit-and-run crash arrested for filing false police report

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The woman believed to be the owner of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera was arrested for filing a false police report.

Authorities believe Samantha Henry owns the Ford Expedition that Christopher Try, age 20, was driving Monday afternoon when he hit Johnny Walsh Jr. as he rode his bicycle in Holiday.

Henry had reported it stolen. She was arrested late Thursday night for filing a false police report.

Hours later, Samantha Henry walked out of the Pasco County Jail when she posted bond.

She was silent. “Did you lie to police?” News Channel 8 reporter Chip Osowski asked.

Henry didn’t respond, but could be heard whimpering from underneath a blanket she used to cover her face.

There’s speculation Henry claimed the Ford Expedition was stolen. She may have known it was in the hands of Christopher Try.

Try was arrested for driving the vehicle when it hit Johnny Walsh, Jr., 14, in Holiday. The boy was thrown off his bicycle. He received minor injuries.

The SUV kept going.

A home surveillance system caught the dramatic scene.

Florida state troopers also want to find Kevin Wilson, who was in the SUV at the time.

