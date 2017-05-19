Northbound lanes of I-275 closed after accident involving tractor-trailer

(WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and other vehicles on Interstate 275.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-275, just north of I-4.

All northbound lanes are shut down.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES