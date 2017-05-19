Northbound lanes of I-275 closed after accident involving tractor-trailer

(WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and other vehicles on Interstate 275.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-275, just north of I-4.
All northbound lanes are shut down.
There is currently no word on any injuries.
