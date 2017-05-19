Man who hit Times Square pedestrians was discharged from Jacksonville Naval Air Station

A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – A man who sent his car careening onto a Times Square sidewalk filled with pedestrians had been court-martialed out of the Navy.

A Navy official says Richard Rojas had been discharged as the result of a special court martial. Details of the circumstances were not immediately available.

The 26-year-old was in custody Thursday.

An 18-year-old Michigan woman died and 22 other people were injured when the vehicle barreled up the sidewalk.

Rojas enlisted in the Navy in 2011 and was an electrician’s mate fireman apprentice. He was most recently based at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, and was discharged in 2014.

Navy records also show he spent two months at a naval brig in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2013. They don’t indicate why.

