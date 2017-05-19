Longoria has 4 hits, breaks tie in 8th, Rays top Yankees 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night.

Longoria began the game in an 0-for-12 rut. His go-ahead hit came with two outs after Tyler Clippard (0-2) walked two and struck out a pair.

Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth before Alex Colome got three outs to pick up his 11th save.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi missed the game to attend the high school graduation of his daughter in south Florida. He will rejoin the team Saturday.

Bench coach Rob Thomson filled in for Girardi for the fourth time. Thomson lost two games against the Rays in April 2008 when Girardi had an upper respiratory infection, and beat Baltimore a month later while the manager served a one-game suspension.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES