Longoria has 4 hits, breaks tie in 8th, Rays top Yankees 5-4

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Logan Morrison during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night.

Longoria began the game in an 0-for-12 rut. His go-ahead hit came with two outs after Tyler Clippard (0-2) walked two and struck out a pair.

Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth before Alex Colome got three outs to pick up his 11th save.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi missed the game to attend the high school graduation of his daughter in south Florida. He will rejoin the team Saturday.

Bench coach Rob Thomson filled in for Girardi for the fourth time. Thomson lost two games against the Rays in April 2008 when Girardi had an upper respiratory infection, and beat Baltimore a month later while the manager served a one-game suspension.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s