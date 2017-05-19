Local law enforcement agencies warn of deadly social media challenge

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota and Pasco authorities are warning about a sinister new game that’s started to trend on social media.

Law enforcement officials are saying the “Blue Whale Challenge,” or “Blue Whale Game,” is an online social media group that encourages teens to kill themselves.

The group’s administrators assign daily tasks to members, which they must complete over 50 days.

The tasks can include anything from watching a horror film to self-harm.

On day 50, the manipulators behind the game reportedly ask members to kill themselves.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the “Blue Whale Challenge” in Tampa Bay, the Sarasota Police Department and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office both shared a video from the Miami Police Department that talks about the dangers of the game.

The agencies want anyone who knows someone already involved in the challenge to contact authorities.

.If you need help,  the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

