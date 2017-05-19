Join our safari exploration at Busch Gardens for National Endangered Species Day

(WFLA) — Today is National Endangered Species Day and we are honoring these animals in need by getting to know them better.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be at Tampa Bay’s Busch Gardens on a safari exploration checking out the animals on exhibit.

We will see animals from all walks of life that are critically endangered or in threat of becoming endangered.

The animals will include black and white rhinos, zebras, giraffes, impalas, waterbucks, nyalas and many more.

Join the journey on Facebook Live on Friday at 11:30 a.m. to explore for yourself.

