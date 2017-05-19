Headlines: Lakeland boy killed by dresser; Rape probe dropped for WikiLeaks founder; Sarasota man’s body found in backyard

TODAY’S WEATHER
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Lakeland boy, 2, killed by dresser that fell on him
- 10-foot-long gator in critical condition after collision with motorcycle in Wimauma
- Man who hit Times Square pedestrians was discharged from Jacksonville Naval Air Station
- Clearwater cops on alert after bikers running red lights caught on camera
- Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case
- Owner of SUV in Pasco hit-and-run crash arrested for filing false police report
- Cops: Sarasota man’s body found in backyard, homicide investigation underway
- Child kidnapped in running car found shot dead in Mississippi
