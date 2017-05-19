Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee

By Published: Updated:
James Comey
AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign connections with the Russians (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open setting before the committee. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Burr says the committee wants to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in last year’s election. He says he hopes Comey’s testimony will answer some of the questions that have arisen since Comey was suddenly dismissed last week by President Donald Trump.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s