Federal conviction for Spring Hill couple who sold sinkhole home upheld

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A first of its kind federal conviction for a Spring Hill couple accused of lying to home buyers about a sinkhole was upheld Friday.

The decision was made by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Glenn and Kathryn Jasen were convicted of wire fraud in October and later sentenced to five years probation and six months of house arrest.

This followed an 8 On Your Side investigation that found that the Jasens pocketed $154,745 from a sinkhole claim.

The Jasens did cosmetic repairs and then sold the home to a young couple without disclosing the sinkhole.

