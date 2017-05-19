Detectives make largest heroin bust in Citrus County history

By Published:
(Source: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives conducted the largest heroin bust in county history Friday morning.

Rhonda Atwood, Joseph Evans and Kalli Helms

Detectives were assisted by the sheriff’s office SWAT team, along with the Tactical Impact Unit in serving a search warrant at a home on Old Citrus Road in Lecanto.

An investigation determined the residents of the home were selling illegal drugs.

The SWAT team secured the residents and detectives searched the home.

Cocaine, a quarter ounce of meth, marijuana, approximately $3,500 in cash and 50 grams of heroin were recovered from the home.

The street value of the heroin is estimated around $10,000. Fifty grams of heroin requires a minimum 25 year sentence if convicted.

Joseph Evans, 31, Kelli Helms, 32, and Rhonda Atwood, 54, all face various drug charges. Evans and Helms face heroin trafficking charges.

DCF responded to shelter children who were found in the home.

“These outcomes come after months of hard undercover investigative work and it does not go unnoticed. If you are selling drugs, and you think my team doesn’t know about you – believe me, they do,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

“It’s just a matter of time before we find another place for you to live. We hope you like jail bars.”

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s