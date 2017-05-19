Detectives make largest heroin bust in Citrus County history

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives conducted the largest heroin bust in county history Friday morning.

Detectives were assisted by the sheriff’s office SWAT team, along with the Tactical Impact Unit in serving a search warrant at a home on Old Citrus Road in Lecanto.

An investigation determined the residents of the home were selling illegal drugs.

The SWAT team secured the residents and detectives searched the home.

Cocaine, a quarter ounce of meth, marijuana, approximately $3,500 in cash and 50 grams of heroin were recovered from the home.

The street value of the heroin is estimated around $10,000. Fifty grams of heroin requires a minimum 25 year sentence if convicted.

Joseph Evans, 31, Kelli Helms, 32, and Rhonda Atwood, 54, all face various drug charges. Evans and Helms face heroin trafficking charges.

DCF responded to shelter children who were found in the home.

“These outcomes come after months of hard undercover investigative work and it does not go unnoticed. If you are selling drugs, and you think my team doesn’t know about you – believe me, they do,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

“It’s just a matter of time before we find another place for you to live. We hope you like jail bars.”

