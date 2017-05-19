Cops: Sarasota man’s body found in backyard, homicide investigation underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Sarsota after a woman found a man’s body in her backyard, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 10 pm on Thursday, deputies responded to a 911 call from a residence near Leonard Reid Ave. and 32nd Street and found a deceased male in the backyard.
The body was identified by investigators as Sarasota man Alfa Victor Young, 33.
Investigators have not disclosed his exact cause of death, but they believe it’s the result of homicidal violence.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information regarding Young’s death has been asked to contact the Sarasota County Criminal Investigations Section at 861-4900.
