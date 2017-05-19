Closing arguments underway in trial of Bradenton man accused of murdering wife, pastor and neighbor

BRADENTON, Fla. — Closing arguments are underway in the triple murder case of Andres Avalos.

Avalos’ lawyers need to prove their client was suffering from a delusional disorder when he murdered his wife, Amber, her friend Denise Potter and their pastor Rev. James “Tripp” Battle in December 2014.

Law enforcement officials say Avalos shot Amber and hung her body in the home. When their neighbor and friend, Denise Potter came to the scene, he shot her five times, according to prosecutors. He then traveled to Bayshore Baptist Church, where he gunned down their pastor, Tripp Battle. Prosecutors say he believed Battle and his wife were having an affair.

Defense attorney Andrew Crawford told jurors Avalos was paranoid and fixated on the belief his wife was having an affair, and that his enemies were out to get him.

“Is there a delusion of prosecution when someone sees a helicopter overhead and thinks it’s his enemies?” Crawford asked the jury.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argue Avalos killed the three people “with a cold brutality, not born out of a delusion, but out of jealousy.”

According to witnesses, Avalos said he knew what was right and wrong at the time of the murders.

Closing arguments will wrap up on Friday, before the jury reaches a verdict.

If Avalos is convicted, the state is expected to seek the death penalty.

