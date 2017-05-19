Clearwater woman stabbed 32 times by ex-boyfriend believes miracles kept her alive

By Published: Updated:
Melissa Dohme Hill was stabbed 32 times by her ex-boyfriend.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman survived the most horrific experience, she was nearly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend.

Melissa Dohme Hill believes that not one, but several miracles kept her alive.

“I felt myself drifting, is when I said my final prayer. I said, ‘Okay God, if this is your will, please forgive me for my sins and take me to heaven.’ At that moment a spotlight shined on me,” she recalled.

“We actually had Melissa die before our eyes a couple of times that night, but with massive blood transfusions and the care of a lot of people, and the help of the team we were able to resuscitate Melissa,” trauma surgeon Jeff Johnson told WFLA in a previous interview.

Five years ago, Melissa lived through a night of terror at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who stabbed her 32 times.

“He moved the knife to the front, and it went in the side of my face. It wasn’t until that one that I actually knew what was happening. That is when my mouth filled with blood and I started gurgling on my own blood,” Melissa said.

It’s the miracles she experienced after the brutal attack that will give you chills.

Watch WFLA News Channel 8 at 5 tonight to hear about Melissa’s miracles.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s