Clearwater woman stabbed 32 times by ex-boyfriend believes miracles kept her alive

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman survived the most horrific experience, she was nearly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend.

Melissa Dohme Hill believes that not one, but several miracles kept her alive.

“I felt myself drifting, is when I said my final prayer. I said, ‘Okay God, if this is your will, please forgive me for my sins and take me to heaven.’ At that moment a spotlight shined on me,” she recalled.

“We actually had Melissa die before our eyes a couple of times that night, but with massive blood transfusions and the care of a lot of people, and the help of the team we were able to resuscitate Melissa,” trauma surgeon Jeff Johnson told WFLA in a previous interview.

Five years ago, Melissa lived through a night of terror at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who stabbed her 32 times.

“He moved the knife to the front, and it went in the side of my face. It wasn’t until that one that I actually knew what was happening. That is when my mouth filled with blood and I started gurgling on my own blood,” Melissa said.

It’s the miracles she experienced after the brutal attack that will give you chills.

