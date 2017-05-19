City of Port Richey water system well tests positive for E. coli, no boil water notice in effect

By Published:
Filling up a glass with drinking water from kitchen tap
Closeup shot of a man pouring a glass of fresh water from a kitchen faucet (Thinkstock)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A city of Port Richey water system well tested positive for E. coli, but no boil water notice is in effect.

The city issued a notice Friday evening. The city learned that their assessment samples for well number three was E. coli positive.

The city will collect additional samples from the well to determine the extent of the problem. Five additional samples will be collected as soon as possible to evaluate the well.

Well number three has been turned off and isolated from the systems as of Friday.

The city said there is no need to boil water. The well which tested positive for E. coli is currently not in service.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA’s safe drinking water hotline at (800) 426-4791. If you have specific health concerns, contact your doctor.

