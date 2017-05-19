Authorities search for witnesses of shooting, stabbing at Wesley Chapel golf club

The Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Wesley Chapel on Sunday following the shooting. (Photo courtesy Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down victims and witnesses who left the scene of a stabbing and shooting over the weekend at the Quail Hollow Country Club in Wesley Chapel.

A party at the clubhouse descended into chaos on Sunday when shots were fired on a crowd believed to have been as large as 800 people.

Deputies said a person was shot, another was stabbed, and two pregnant females were trampled.

Those victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

Authorities have identified Jonathan Mortume, 25, as a person of interest. They’re also looking for six others and hope to find more people once they locate Mortume.

Deputies said Salvatore Carollo, the man who owns the country club, has fired the management company and canceled all future events.

Inspectors issued four citations for Carollo and one for Kenneth Sohl, the owner of the management company involved.

Investigators said the men violated several ordinances:

  • No permit for event $518 (2)
  • Prohibited banner sign $118
  • Improper addresses $1018
  • Permitted use for storage crate on property $518

Residents at Quail Hollow are now relieved that events will no longer be held at the country club but they aren’t fully convinced.

Deputies said if you were on scene when the shooting happened, contact Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online. You can also call our non-emergency line at 727-847-8102 with information.

