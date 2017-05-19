Attorney general: Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee set to retire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— After nearly forty years serving the citizens of Hillsborough County, Sheriff David Gee will retire, according to a release from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi gave the following statement about Gee’s retirement:

“For nearly four decades, Sheriff David Gee has served the citizens of Hillsborough County with humility, integrity and selflessness—sacrificing so much to protect the community we love. His dedication has earned him the reputation of being one of the hardest working, trustworthy and respected leaders in Florida. To this day, Sheriff Gee will still stop to assist a stranded motorist, or go out of his way help anyone in need. He is known for his soft-spoken, strong leadership and genuine compassion for the people he has sworn to protect. His career exemplifies what it means to be a servant leader. I am blessed to call Sheriff Gee one of my dearest friends and most trusted advisers. I so greatly admire the sacrifices both he and his wife, Rhonda, have made to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Hillsborough County. His impact will last forever in our community.”

The sheriff made no mention of his retirement plans at a press conference on Thursday and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has yet to comment on the attorney general’s release.

We will have more updates on this story once we hear back from the sheriff’s office.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES