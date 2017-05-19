10-foot-long gator dead after collision with motorcycle in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gator was hit by a motorcycle in Wimauma early Friday morning.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was heading eastbound on State Road 674 when he approached the 10-foot-long gator that was stretched across the eastbound lane.

He tried to stop but was unsuccessful.

The motorcyclist’s injuries from the crash were minor, but the alligator was killed.

Gator trappers were called to the scene to retrieve the gator’s body.

The biker was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Authorities say the alligator was 10 foot 9 inches.

The accident closed lanes on SR 674, but the road has reopened.

