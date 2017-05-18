Wildfires causing smokey conditions all over Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many people are waking up to smokey conditions all over the Bay area.

Smoke from a wildfire in Avon Park is likely causing the thick smoke in and around Tampa.

That fire has grown to 8,000 acres, according to officials, but isn’t threatening any homes or buildings.

Hillsborough County dispatchers have reported a number of calls from concerned residents fearing fires in their neighborhoods.

As a precaution, crews must check out the calls.

Weather experts tell us winds are moving from east to west, pushing the smoke into Tampa.

No word if a weather advisory will be issued due to health concerns.

