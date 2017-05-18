Wesley Chapel golf club issued several citations following clubhouse shooting

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) —The Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Wesley Chapel was cited for several ordinance violations following a shooting that happened at the clubhouse on Sunday. The owner has fired the management company and canceled all future events, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Inspectors issued four citations to the owner of the property, Salvatore Corollo, 58. The owner of the management company, Kenneth Sohl, 60, was issued one citation. The five citations carry a $2690 fine.

The venue descended into chaos on May 15, when a man opened fire on a party of an estimated 500 people. The man responsible is still at large, but authorities have identified a person of interest, Jonathan Mortume, 25.

Residents nearby told News Channel 8 they are outraged by the shooting and apparent lack of security at the venue.

“The first one was the worst one, the second one wasn’t so bad, but they left their mark. This one takes the cake,” said Fran Polari, who lives right down the street from the clubhouse.

Another resident said he’s warned management about the dangers of hosting wild parties.

“I told the people who work inside there that something was going to happen. Something bad was going to result from this. Specifically, I told them someone was going to get shot,” said Cody Washburn.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office warned earlier this week that future events at the clubhouse would be met with a large deputy and K9 presence.

“With the apparent lack of security, which should have been provided by the promoter, at events like last night, we take our responsibility to keep our community safe very seriously. We will take every precaution to keep Pasco safe. We understand future events like this are planned and we will be prepared.”

Corollo, the owner has not returned calls from 8 On Your Side regarding the matter, but we’ve learned he has fired the management company and canceled all future events.

