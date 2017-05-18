WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials say US airstrike hits pro-Assad forces in Syria, though it’s unclear if they included Syrian Army members.
This is a developing situation. We will have more information on WFLA.com when more facts become available.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- FHP names persons of interest in Pasco hit-and-run caught on video
- Police: Drunk driving suspect had lizard in bra
- Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data
- Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption
- WATCH: Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away in Holiday
- Visitors meet April the giraffe and baby in person
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call