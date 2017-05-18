Trump welcomes Colombia’s president to the White House

By Published:
Donald Trump, Juan Manuel Santos
President Donald Trump greets Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos as he arrives at the the White House in Washington, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.

President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking Trump’s support for a peace accord Colombia signed last year with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The rebel group agreed to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine guns and explosives.

During Thursday’s meeting, Trump will likely seek Colombia’s help pressuring Nicolas Maduro, president of neighboring Venezuela, which is being roiled by almost daily protests that have shaken Maduro’s grip on power.

The Trump administration has warned it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

Trump may also seek Colombia’s help stemming the flow of drugs into the U.S. from Latin America.

