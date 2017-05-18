Target 8 Investigates: V.A. adds worries to mother of critically wounded Marine

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Cooley provides care for her son, Josh, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On July 5, 2005, Josh was critically wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq. The explosion sent shrapnel through his head, blowing out part of his brain and skull.

The fact that he survived is nearly a scientific impossibility. That he has re-learned to walk and talk is near miraculous.

Josh, who is a former 6′ 6″ sniper with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, lives at his Brooksville home. A program rolled out by the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2011 provides services for caregivers like Christine.

Though she provides Josh round the clock care and therapy, the V.A. pays Christine for 40 hours of work per week.

But, the program “Services for Family Members of Post 9/11 Veterans” is under attack. The V.A. has cut or “graduated” more than 26,000 caregivers from the program since February of 2014.

Christine worries that even though the Marines classified Josh as totally and permanently disabled, the V.A. might decide he has made so much progress, it is time to cut back Josh’s benefits.

It is a program meant to keep veterans in a home environment, which ultimately saves taxpayers dollars. But, like many programs administered by the V.A., this one is in chaos.

