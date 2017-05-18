Senate Intel chair: Michael Flynn will not honor subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lawyers will not be honoring a subpoena for documents related to his interactions with Russian officials, according to a top Republican on the Senate Intelligence panel.

Last week, the Senate subpoenaed a large number of documents regarding his communications. The move came after Flynn’s lawyer refused to provide documents in response to their April 28 request for this information.

In March, the committee rejected his request for immunity from prosecution. Flynn could potentially face a maximum of a year in jail and a $100,000 fine for contempt of Congress.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. says the committee, which is investigating Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign, is evaluating its next steps.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

