Senate Intel chair: Michael Flynn will not honor subpoena

By Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lawyers will not be honoring a subpoena for documents related to his interactions with Russian officials, according to a top Republican on the Senate Intelligence panel.

Last week, the Senate subpoenaed a large number of documents regarding his communications. The move came after Flynn’s lawyer refused to provide documents in response to their April 28 request for this information.

In March, the committee rejected his request for immunity from prosecution. Flynn could potentially face a maximum of a year in jail and a $100,000 fine for contempt of Congress.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. says the committee, which is investigating Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign, is evaluating its next steps.

This is a developing story.  We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.  

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s