SeaWorld, ‘Sesame Street’ team up for new theme park, expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — SeaWorld is getting an expansion.

Guests who visit SeaWorld Orlando will have the chance to visit a new “Sesame Street” area in the future.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Thursday that it will expand its partnership with Sesame Workshop, the organization behind “Sesame Street,” with two new projects.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced the nation’s second Sesame Place, which is in the works and scheduled to open no later than 2021, and a “Sesame Street” land expansion at SeaWorld Orlando.

The SeaWorld Orlando expansion will replace Shamu’s Happy Harbor play area and will be complete by fall 2022.

The deal will extend SeaWorld’s status as the exclusive theme park partner of “Sesame Street” in the United States, SeaWorld Entertainment said.

“We share Sesame’s goal of educating and entertaining generations of children, and the extension of our partnership furthers SeaWorld’s mission to provide guests with experiences that matter,” said Joel Manby, president and CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. “We are thrilled to be able to grow the presence of Sesame Place theme parks in the U.S. and help our company diversify its brand portfolio and expand into new areas.”

